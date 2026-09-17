Nigerian Army Rescues 22 Kidnapped Victims in Niger State

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RAFI, Nigeria — Troops of the Nigerian Army 18 Brigade rescued 22 kidnapped victims in Muchiya village, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, on September 15, 2026.

Okay News reports that Captain Adebayo Adewumi, the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations for the 18 Brigade, confirmed the operation in a statement issued on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Personnel from the 18 Brigade Garrison, acting alongside troops from the 45 Battalion, initiated a fighting patrol following intelligence reports regarding a gathering of terrorists in the area. The suspects fled into the nearby forest upon noticing the arrival of the military forces.

Troops chased the suspects along their escape routes, leading to the recovery of 3 motorcycles along with other items left behind by the fleeing group.

All 22 rescued individuals were handed over to the leadership of the Muchiya community and have been reunited with their families. One victim, Alhaji Hassan, who suffered injuries during his captivity, was transferred to a medical clinic for treatment.

The Commander of the 18 Brigade praised the troops for their “resilience, gallantry, and doggedness” and instructed them to sustain their operational presence to maintain control over the region. The commander also urged local residents of Muchiya and surrounding areas to support security forces by sharing timely information regarding criminal operations.