Nigerian Authorities Search for Woman Missing After Qatar Exit

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LAGOS, Nigeria — Authorities are seeking to establish the whereabouts of a 37-year-old Nigerian woman who has been unreachable since arriving at Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

Nigeria’s Civil Aviation Authority Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, confirmed on Saturday, September 5, 2026, that Qatar Airways flight QR1408 carried the passenger from Lagos to Doha. Okay News reports that Michael Achimugu said CCTV footage from the airline confirmed the woman arrived safely, collected her luggage, and exited the airport terminal.

The passenger spoke with her brother via WhatsApp shortly before the aircraft landed, after which all communication stopped. The family’s official representative and brother of the missing woman, Jonathan Jibo, raised the alarm on Friday, September 4, 2026, stating that he had been unable to reach her for over 48 hours.

Michael Achimugu stated that further checks were being conducted through Discover Qatar to verify whether the woman arrived at her reserved hotel. He noted that every Qatar visa booking requires a verified hotel reservation, and Discover Qatar will check the specific hotel to confirm if she checked in or used the scheduled airport pick-up transport.

The official stated that he informed Qatar Airways of potential concerns regarding human trafficking and forced labour to help guide subsequent search efforts. He added that if hotel records show she did not check in, a formal tracking operation would begin. Michael Achimugu clarified that he was assisting the family in a personal capacity, as the matter fell outside his official regulatory duties.

Jonathan Jibo stated that his sister had worked at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos for nearly 12 years and was scheduled to begin employment in Doha several weeks after her arrival. He added that her accommodation had been fully arranged and paid for months prior to the journey.

According to Jonathan Jibo, the designated driver sent to receive her at the airport waited at the terminal but could not locate her. The details of the case have been forwarded to the Nigerian Embassy in Qatar, with the family expecting an official update on Monday, September 7, 2026.