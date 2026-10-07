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From executives serving at telecoms counters to mortgage-loan presentations and themed office celebrations, Nigerian businesses are giving different meanings to this year’s promise to go the extra mile.

A senior telecoms executive steps behind a service counter. Bank employees arrive in monochrome outfits, then switch to floral clothing. An insurer brings its brand ambassador into an opening-day celebration, while a mortgage institution combines staff games with a presentation to customers who have accessed housing finance.

These are some of the ways brands in Nigeria are marking Customer Service Week 2026. The celebrations place the people who answer questions, resolve complaints and maintain customer relationships in public view, alongside the customers whose business keeps those organisations running.

The international observance runs from October 5 to 9, with The Extra Mile as this year’s theme. Nigerian companies are interpreting it through customer messages, leadership appearances and activities for employees. Some have also used the occasion to explain how their existing services work.

Okay News reports that the programmes reviewed so far show a mixture of completed activities and commitments for the remainder of the week. They offer a picture of how brands want to be experienced, although the celebrations alone cannot establish whether everyday service has improved.

MTN takes leadership to the service counter

MTN Nigeria has made personal contact with customers a visible part of its programme. In its official Customer Service Week updates, the company documented its Chief Human Resources Officer, Esther Akinnukawe, attending to customers from behind the counter at Y’ello City.

The company also invited customers to its Experience Centres during October 5–9 and indicated that further executives would make appearances during the week. Chief Technology Officer Yahaya Ibrahim featured in a separate goodwill message.

The counter visit gives the celebration a practical setting. It brings a senior leader into the place where customers ask for assistance, rather than confining the week’s message to a greeting from an office.

Polaris uses colour to put employees in the picture

At Polaris Bank, the public record of the week has included a changing office dress theme. Its October 6 post marked Monochrome Tuesday, followed by floral outfits on October 7.

The images and accompanying messages make staff participation part of the bank’s celebration. Instead of presenting customer service solely as a department, the campaign gives employees a shared activity and a public-facing role in expressing the bank’s service promise.

Polaris Bank staff in floral attire during Customer Service Week on October 7, 2026, in a photograph shared by the bank. Photo: Polaris Bank.

UBA connects the theme to everyday banking

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has used its October 7 Customer Service Week article to explain what extra effort should look like in an ordinary customer interaction.

Its examples include taking time to explain an issue clearly, following a problem through to resolution and avoiding unnecessary movement between desks. The bank places those actions within its Customer First, or C1st, approach, connecting the theme to everyday banking rather than treating it simply as a calendar event.

UBA also points customers towards existing channels. Its Leo service allows customers to log and track complaints, while its Customer Fulfilment Centre offers round-the-clock access through telephone and email.

These are services the bank is highlighting during the celebration, rather than facilities established by the article as new launches this week. That makes its contribution useful in a different way: the message directs attention to how customers can reach the bank and what they should expect once they do.

It also places responsibility beyond the person who first answers a call. A complaint can involve a branch, a digital channel and a back-office team before it is settled.

FMBN combines staff activities with housing finance

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) began its programme before the international week formally opened. Its Sports and Wellness Day on Sunday, October 4, included a health talk, tug of war and a volleyball contest in which the FMBN Queens defeated the FMBN Legends.

Other activities included sack and egg races, with awards and medals for winners. The bank’s published itinerary then moved from the opening ceremony to customer appreciation and staff recognition, before an awareness road show scheduled for October 8 and a cultural closing on October 9.

The staff-appreciation programme for October 7 included a planned knowledge-sharing session on the Diaspora Mortgage Loan and a motivational talk. The October 8 road show is due to include public awareness and media engagement, with the cultural presentations and closing still ahead on Friday.

At the October 5 opening at its head office in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, Executive Director for Loans and Mortgage Services Muhammad Sani Abdu represented Managing Director Shehu Usman Osidi.

The bank linked the international theme to its own emphasis on a customer’s housing needs, using the local theme One Customer, One Home, with empathy, speed and integrity as service priorities.

“Customer service in FMBN is not an event of one week. It is a culture,” Abdu said.

The following day brought a more directly customer-facing activity. In a report published on October 7, FMBN said symbolic Home Renovation Loan cheques had been presented to staff of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) at its head office on October 6.

The bank said beneficiaries’ accounts were credited immediately after the presentation. It did not disclose a total value for the loans in that report.

Beneficiaries’ representatives Joyce Eromosele and Maryam Jubril thanked the institution and called for wider access to its housing-finance products, particularly the National Housing Fund Mortgage Loan.

The presentation connects the week’s service language to the bank’s core business. The beneficiaries’ appeal also leaves a specific issue to follow: whether more eligible contributors can obtain the housing finance they seek.

FMBN officials and UBEC beneficiaries at a Home Renovation Loan cheque presentation in Abuja on October 6, 2026. Photo: Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

Insurance companies bring staff celebrations into view

NEM Insurance has documented the opening stages of its celebration through official posts labelled for the 2026 week. A brand ambassador joined its first-day activities, and the company subsequently shared a second-day gallery featuring staff in black outfits.

The insurer also published a managing-director message as part of the programme. Together, those posts show a celebration built around staff visibility and customer appreciation.

For a business whose customers may have relatively little contact with its staff between buying a policy and seeking assistance, the employee photographs give the service message a human face. The published programme centres on recognition and participation.

Rex Insurance has added a sporting element. Its official campaign announcements included a RexInsureHer football fixture between Rex FC and AXA Mansard, presented as part of its Customer Experience Week 2026 programme.

Rex published countdown and match-day messages, as well as photographs described as moments from its opening day. The company connected the fixture with teamwork and its wider customer-experience programme.

Across these campaigns, employees are the visible participants. For policyholders, the longer-term question is how the emphasis on teamwork and attentiveness translates into clear explanations and help when an insurance matter needs attention.

Airtel and Ikeja Electric spell out their service promises

Airtel Nigeria has paired its customer-appreciation campaign with a message from Dinesh Balsingh about earning loyalty.

“Our ambition at Airtel Nigeria is not simply to acquire customers. It is to win customers for life,” Balsingh said.

His message identifies closer listening, quicker problem-solving, simpler products and an improved network experience as priorities. It thanks customers for their feedback, including when they challenge the company over shortcomings.

Ikeja Electric, meanwhile, has used employee spotlights to describe the conduct it associates with the theme. Its posts feature Ebubechukwu Obiefuna on ownership and clear updates, and Ifeoluwa Osoko on listening and understanding a customer’s concern.

The electricity distributor’s approach makes individual staff voices part of the campaign. Its messages thank customers for their patience and support while presenting continued engagement as a responsibility of the service provider.

Recognition also reaches digital finance and aviation

Moniepoint has placed its employees, whom it calls DreamMakers, at the centre of its October 6 staff-recognition message. Zenith Bank has also marked the week through official posts using the 2026 theme.

In aviation, Air Peace has recognised the teams supporting customers’ journeys. The airline’s message places staff effort at the centre of its participation.

These acknowledgements place recognition alongside the more organised office events. They also reflect the range of people involved in service, from digital-finance support staff to airline teams helping passengers complete their journeys.

A further gathering for service professionals

Professional development is also on the week’s calendar. The Chartered Institute of Sales and Customer Service Management Nigeria has announced virtual sessions for October 5–9, followed by a conference, awards and induction programme at NECA House in Alausa, Lagos, on October 10.

Its advertised participants include Olayemi Aworetan, identified as Sterling Bank’s Group Head of Client Services, and Gloria Edozie-Ozoigbo, General Manager for Business Development at GIG Logistics. The programme also lists a representative of Capital Express Indemnity Insurance.

The advertised sessions focus on customer experience, leadership and service practice. The Lagos gathering is a scheduled event, offering another point at which to follow the discussion as the international observance concludes.

What remains after the celebrations

The campaigns arrive against a documented concern about how service problems are resolved. In the Nigerian retail-banking section of its 2025 customer-experience survey, KPMG identified resolution as the lowest-rated experience pillar for the fifth consecutive year. Respondents described delayed complaint closure, unclear communication and service disruptions.

That is prior-year industry evidence, not a verdict on any individual campaign this week. It does, however, explain why the language of ownership and follow-through matters beyond a celebratory post.

For banking customers, our guide to documenting a failed transfer and making a complaint explains how to keep a transaction record and follow the appropriate escalation route.

The week is also an opportunity for customers to identify the appropriate support channel and keep a record when something goes wrong. The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission advises consumers to approach the provider first. If dissatisfied, they can escalate a complaint with supporting transaction documents and a clear description of the remedy sought.

As the remaining activities unfold, the useful follow-up will be specific: the promised executive visits, the scheduled customer-awareness events and the handling of problems brought to companies’ attention. The celebrations give brands an audience. What customers experience after October 9 will determine how much of the service promise lasts.