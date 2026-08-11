Nigerian Colonel Details Coup Plot Against President Tinubu

ABUJA, Nigeria: A Nigerian Army colonel accused of plotting to overthrow the administration of Nigeria‘s President Bola Tinubu stated in court records that his actions were motivated by frustration over the country’s living conditions.

Okay News reports that Colonel Mohammed Ma’aji apologized for his involvement in the alleged plot while appealing to authorities for leniency.

Ma’aji said the movement was at a stage of mobilization when security authorities intervened and that no specific date had been agreed upon for the action. He said the initial planning began during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. The colonel denied the involvement of any foreign collaborators in the discussions.

“What has happened has a very long history, and it is driven by patriotism and I love the job and country,” Ma’aji said. “Every time I look at how I’m struggling to raise five children with my meagre salary, I get worried. Looking at every aspect of life in Nigeria, there is no hope for the common man, and we are left to defend ourselves.”

The colonel said the plot was also fueled by his failure to secure a promotion to the rank of brigadier-general on two occasions. He outlined grievances regarding military remuneration, the handling of combat casualties, and inadequate pensions for ex-servicemen. He cited budget manipulation as an example of corruption, stating that officials allocate one thousand naira ($0.62 USD) for items that cost 100 naira ($0.06 USD).

The Defence Headquarters declined to comment on the court records. Major-General Samaila Uba, the Director of Defence Information, said reacting to the statements would amount to subjudice while the case remains in court.