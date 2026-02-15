Nigerian Defence Academy Denounces Viral Admission Letter as ‘Fake and Fraudulent’

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has issued an urgent public warning regarding a fraudulent admission letter currently circulating on social media platforms. The document in question is addressed to an individual identified as Abubakar Washima, purportedly informing him of his selection for entry into the prestigious military institution. Academy officials have formally declared the letter a forgery, stating that it did not originate from their administrative offices.

Okay News reports that the disclaimer was issued on February 15, 2026, by the Academy Public Relations Officer, Major Reuben Kovangiya. The institution emphasized that all legitimate invitations for screening or offers of admission are strictly communicated through the official NDA website or via reputable national newspapers. This measure is part of the Academy’s broader effort to maintain the integrity of its recruitment process and protect prospective cadets from falling victim to admission scams.

The Academy has strongly advised the general public to exercise extreme caution and disregard any correspondence that does not align with its established official channels. Individuals are encouraged to verify all information through the school’s web portal, which remains the primary source of truth for administrative announcements. To further combat these fraudulent activities, the public is encouraged to report suspicious documents directly to the Academy for verification.

The military institution concluded its statement with a stern warning to those responsible for the forgery. Major Kovangiya noted that the Academy is working to identify the perpetrators of such acts, asserting that any individual found engaging in these fraudulent practices will face the full weight of the law.