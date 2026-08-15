August 15, 2026

Nigerian Defence Academy Rejects Ruth Ogunleye’s Allegations Against Commandant

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
Nigerian Defence Academy Rejects Ruth Ogunleye’s Allegations Against Commandant
Headquarters of the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna

ABUJA, Nigeria – The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has rejected allegations made by social media user Ruth Ogunleye against its Commandant, Major General OT Olatoye, describing the claims as unverified and defamatory.

The NDA said Ogunleye made the allegations in a TikTok video while discussing a dispute involving an Academy staff member, Abubakar Isah. Okay News reports that the Academy said the underlying dispute relates to alleged social media infringement but did not provide further details about the matter.

According to the NDA, Ogunleye’s claims against the Commandant were false and amounted to an attempt to damage his reputation. The Academy urged the public not to treat allegations published on social media as established facts without verification.

The military institution said individuals have the right to express their views and pursue legitimate complaints but should use established institutional and legal procedures when raising grievances involving its personnel or activities.

The NDA said the allegations raised in Ogunleye’s video should be resolved through due process rather than social media publications. It added that it has begun legal proceedings relating to the claims and would allow the appropriate authorities to determine the matter.

The Academy said it remained committed to truth, professionalism, accountability, fairness and the rule of law, while also respecting the rights of all parties to seek lawful redress.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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