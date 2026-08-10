August 10, 2026

Nigerian FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Takes Vacation

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Published
Nigerian FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Takes Vacation
Nigerian Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike.

ABUJA, Nigeria – Nigeria’s Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, began a vacation on Monday, August 10, 2026, following a period of over 30 days spent commissioning and inspecting infrastructure projects.

Okay News reports that the minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and social media, Lere Olayinka, announced the leave in a post on the social media platform X.

“Holiday time for Nyerisi. He is somewhere in the world, relaxing after spending over 30 days, commissioning projects, flagging off new ones and inspecting ongoing ones, especially those scheduled for commissioning in December and January, next year,” Olayinka said.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration is currently managing multiple road construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and satellite town development initiatives.

President Bola Tinubu appointed Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, to the ministerial position in August 2023.

Corrections and tips
Google News

Stay connected via Google

Add Okay News as a preferred source for faster follow-through coverage.

Preferred sourceAdd on Google
Advertisement

About the author

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow the report beyond this story

Follow Okay News across the channels and tools you use most.

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Preferred sourceAdd on GoogleFollow Okay News updates across Google surfaces.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.