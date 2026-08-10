Nigerian FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Takes Vacation

ABUJA, Nigeria – Nigeria’s Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, began a vacation on Monday, August 10, 2026, following a period of over 30 days spent commissioning and inspecting infrastructure projects.

Okay News reports that the minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and social media, Lere Olayinka, announced the leave in a post on the social media platform X.

“Holiday time for Nyerisi. He is somewhere in the world, relaxing after spending over 30 days, commissioning projects, flagging off new ones and inspecting ongoing ones, especially those scheduled for commissioning in December and January, next year,” Olayinka said.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration is currently managing multiple road construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and satellite town development initiatives.

President Bola Tinubu appointed Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, to the ministerial position in August 2023.