Nigerian Forces Arrest Three Over Catholic Church Attack

Enugu, Nigeria – Security agencies in Enugu State arrested three suspected members of a kidnapping gang and killed one other on August 10, 2026, following an earlier attack on a local Catholic church.

Nigeria‘s Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, representing Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, announced the arrests and confirmed the recovery of four AK-47 rifles. Okay News reports that Onyia confirmed the release of two victims abducted during the August 2 incident.

The joint security operation involved the Department of State Services, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Enugu State Forest Guard. The suspects are accused of attacking St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Inoyi-Affa, located in the Udi Local Government Area.

The freed victims, identified as Seminarian Lawrence Igbo and Emmanuel Onwudi, identified the arrested suspects as their abductors.

“We made it very clear that if criminality becomes your venture, Enugu State is not the location to do that business; that we will pursue you, we will make sure we bring you to justice, and that was why we put the robust security architecture across the state, working in collaboration with the security forces to ensure that Enugu is uncomfortable for anybody that plans criminality, and you’re seeing that very clearly,” Onyia said.

“There was one fatality in this process. It was one of the criminals that died in the process of apprehending them. Usually, criminal elements will not want to be apprehended easily without a fight, but our people were ready, and we have one fatality, while the others are here now as you can see; and they will face the full wrath of the law,” Onyia said.

“We also want to very highly commend all the security agencies: the DSS, Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police, the Enugu State Forest Guard, the military services, others for being very instrumental in some of the work that was done, and continue to do in Enugu State,” Onyia said.