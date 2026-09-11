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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Federal Government has warned against divisive rhetoric aimed at framing Nigeria’s security challenges as a sectarian or religious conflict, clarifying that violent extremist groups and criminal gangs target citizens indiscriminately across all religious denominations, the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation announced in Abuja on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

The clarification comes amid persistent socio-political discourses surrounding asymmetric security operations across the North East, North West, and North Central regions, with the government calling for unyielding civic solidarity to frustrate ideological attempts to fracture national cohesion along faith fault lines.

Okay News reports that in an official statement released by the information ministry, the Federal Government stressed that the criminal conduct of non-state armed actors is rooted in terror and lawlessness rather than the defense or promotion of any genuine religious agenda.

“We must continue to resist those who seek to portray Nigeria’s security challenge as a religious war. It is not a religious war,” the government stated, noting that religious, traditional, and civic communities across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory have collectively borne the brunt of armed violence.

The ministry emphasized that the victims of rural banditry, roadside kidnappings, and extremist attacks reflect the diverse demographic makeup of the country, requiring a unified public front to support ongoing counter-offensive campaigns.

“The terrorists and criminal groups who carry out attacks against Nigerians do so targeting all faiths, and we must continue to stand united against them,” the statement added.

Reiterating the constitutional mandate of the executive arm, the ministry affirmed that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, remains resolute in deploying sovereign state power to secure human lives, critical national infrastructure, and commercial livelihoods across the federation.

The government noted that operational strategies are being continuously upgraded through deepened inter-agency cooperation among intelligence services, heightened troop deployment in rural agrarian frontiers, and prioritized welfare initiatives to strengthen troop morale across military formations.

“The Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not relent in its efforts to protect Nigerians of all faiths, by strengthening security coordination, improving intelligence gathering, and prioritising the welfare and morale of our Armed Forces and other security agencies,” the ministry said.

Highlighting measurable progress recorded in joint operational theatres, the authorities noted that synchronized air interdictions and ground clearance assaults have neutralized hundreds of insurgent commanders and bandit kingpins, alongside the liberation of numerous abducted victims in recent weeks.

“Recent successes bear witness to this determination to defeat all the enemies of our country, from the elimination of hundreds of terrorists and bandits to the rescue of abducted citizens in different parts of the country,” the statement observed.

Concluding the communique with a strong rallying call for patriotic unity, the government reaffirmed its ultimate triumph over armed non-state actors, declaring, “We will not be divided, and we will never be defeated.”