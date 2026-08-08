Nigerian Law School Student on Externship Commits Suicide

LAGOS, Nigeria – A female student of the Nigerian Law School participating in the compulsory externship program has died after jumping from the fourth floor of the institution’s Lagos Campus.

The yet-to-be-identified student, who was originally deployed to the Enugu Campus but was undergoing her externship placement in Lagos, tragically fell from the buildiNguru. Okay News reporter Adamu Abubakar Isa confirmed the incident following direct phone verification with eyewitnesses and sources on the Lagos Campus site.

The sudden loss has prompted widespread grief and shock across the legal education community, with students and onlookers describing the traumatic event. Fellow students have raised urgent calls regarding academic stress and mental health awareness, urging peers undergoing the intensive training program to seek supportive networks and communicate openly during challenging periods.

The management of the Nigerian Law School has not yet issued a formal administrative statement, while fellow students continue to offer prayers and support for the deceased student’s family.