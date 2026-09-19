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NIGERIA — Troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria neutralised 12 terrorists, rescued 66 kidnapped victims, and arrested over 34 collaborators and informants during nationwide counter-terrorism operations conducted between 10 September 2026 and 17 September 2026.

Nigeria’s Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, disclosed the figures during an operational update on 19 September 2026. Okay News reports that Major General Michael Onoja confirmed that military forces also successfully located and defused 12 Improvised Explosive Devices planted along major road networks in Niger State.

Detailed breakdown of the engagements showed that troops of Operation Savannah Shield neutralised three terrorists on 12 September 2026 at the Kpada/Lade District border in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State, recovering 35 rustled cattle that were subsequently handed over to the Nigeria Police Force. On 14 September 2026, troops patrolling from Dekara toward Gidan Zana and Sabon Gida in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State killed two terrorists and seized a machine gun alongside ammunition.

The largest single rescue operation occurred on 15 September 2026, when troops engaged terrorists at Muchiya Village in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, forcing the assailants to abandon 22 kidnapped victims who were later reunited with their families. Between 12 September 2026 and 17 September 2026, military engineers cleared 12 explosive devices across Borgu and Kaiama Local Government Areas of Niger State and Kwara State, including nine devices discovered along the main supply route between Machan-Gyada and Masaka villages.

Collaborative security efforts on 13 September 2026 led to the arrest of four suspects at Pissa in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, including two individuals impersonating military and police personnel who confessed to spying for terrorist leaders based in Sokoto State and Katsina State. Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke received four suspects in Kogi State on 12 September 2026 who admitted to supplying logistics and facilitating kidnappings for ransom payments that ran into millions of Naira (thousands of USD).

In the North West, troops of Operation Fandan Yamma carried out clearance operations across Kebbi State, Katsina State, Sokoto State, and Kaduna State, neutralising multiple combatants, rescuing 10 victims at Unguwan Rimi Village in Sabuwa Local Government Area on 15 September 2026, and arresting two long-wanted logistics suppliers at Dogon Dawa in Birni Gwari Local Government Area on 10 September 2026.

In the North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai raided a kidnappers’ hideout at Soktu Hill in Adamawa State on 13 September 2026, arresting six syndicate members, while troops in Borno State rescued 14 abductees between 12 September 2026 and 13 September 2026, including Mallam Sadiq, the Chief Imam of Ngoshe, who had been held since 3 March 2026.

In southern operations, troops of Operation Delta Safe arrested a suspected kidnapper along the Benin-Sapele Road in Edo State on 12 September 2026, while Operation Udoka troops dismantled an illegal crude oil bunkering site near Well Head 17/20 in Egbema West, Imo State, destroying 1,300 litres of stolen crude oil on 11 September 2026 and arresting a suspected secessionist explosive specialist near Okigwe on 14 September 2026.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede applauds the courage, professionalism and sacrifice of troops across all theatres of operations for neutralising terrorists, rescuing scores of kidnapped and abducted citizens, dismantling logistics and informant networks, and dislodging economic saboteurs and secessionist elements from their hideouts,” Major General Michael Onoja said.