Nigerian Opposition Leaders Plan August 18 Summit in Abuja

ABUJA, Nigeria – Leaders of six opposition political parties in Nigeria will meet on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, in Abuja for a summit to discuss building a united coalition ahead of the 2027 general election against President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Monday, August 10, 2026, Salihu Moh. Lukman spoke on behalf of G100, a coalition of concerned Nigerians that facilitated the initial talks. Okay News reports that G100 concluded a first round of consultations with leaders from the African Democratic Congress, Nigeria Democratic Congress, Allied Peoples Movement, Peoples Democratic Party, Peoples Redemption Party, and Social Democratic Party.

The engagements involved former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi and former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM). The consultations followed an open letter released by G100 on August 2, 2026, which introduced what the coalition termed the Doctrine of Necessary Democratic Opposition.

“We have deliberately kept these consultations away from the glare of the media, in recognition of the sensitivity of many of the discussions and the need to allow party leaders to engage frankly and constructively without the pressure of premature public commentary. We believe that, at this stage, protecting the integrity of the process is more important than publicising every meeting,” Lukman said.

The group stated that the engagements revealed a clear recognition among the participating political parties of the need to work closely together ahead of the 2027 polls, with leaders acknowledging that achieving an effective opposition would require sacrifice, compromise, and placing national interests above partisan considerations.

“The G100 does not presume to dictate the outcome of these conversations. Our role is to facilitate dialogue, build confidence and help create the conditions in which the participating political parties can openly consider the difficult questions of cooperation, sacrifice, accommodation and collective action,” Lukman said.

G100 added that the central argument of its doctrine remains that Nigeria’s democracy is strengthened when citizens are presented with a credible alternative, warning that fragmentation among opposition groups serves neither the opposition nor the Nigerian people.

“The consultations of the past week represent only the beginning. The task ahead will require patience, courage and, above all, sacrifice. The G100 remains committed to help facilitate the process of unity of Nigeria’s main opposition parties and leaders in good faith and in the overriding interest of Nigeria and its democracy,” Lukman said.