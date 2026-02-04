Nigerian Senate Passes Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2026

The Nigerian Senate has approved the Electoral Act, 2022 (Repeal & Enactment) Bill, 2026, following the consideration of 155 clauses.

Okay News reports that while most clauses were retained, key amendments include reducing the timeline for INEC to publish the notice of election from 360 days to 180 days, a move aimed at ensuring timely preparation for upcoming general elections.

The amendment followed a motion by Senator Tahir Monguno, who argued that the shorter timeline would allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to meet its publication requirements without delays.

The Senate had previously held a four-hour closed-door session to discuss matters concerning its operations, though details were not publicly disclosed.

The bill’s passage comes amid growing pressure on the legislature to provide clear legal guidance for INEC ahead of Nigeria’s elections, reinforcing the country’s commitment to electoral preparedness.