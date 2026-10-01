Nigerian Stocks Fall 0.28% on Final Trading Day of September

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LAGOS, Nigeria: Nigerian stocks fell 0.28% on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, the final trading day of September, as the benchmark All-Share Index of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed at 251,211.67 points.

The exchange’s Daily Official List showed that the index lost 701.53 points from Tuesday’s close of 251,913.20. The market value of listed equities fell by 425.73 billion naira to ₦163.105 trillion, from ₦163.531 trillion.

Okay News reports that Wednesday was the second consecutive session of declines, according to the exchange’s figures. The index had closed at 252,635.11 on Monday before falling on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index measures general share-price movements across companies listed on the Nigerian exchange, including its Growth Board. Market capitalisation represents the combined market value of listed equities.

Sector performance was mixed. The NGX Insurance Index fell 1.01%, while the Banking Index declined 0.58%, based on the exchange’s closing figures for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Industrial Index rose 0.66%. The Consumer Goods and Oil/Gas indices each edged up 0.04%.

Among individual companies, MTN Nigeria Communications fell 3.01% to ₦837.00, while Fidelity Bank lost 6.07% to ₦21.65. Access Holdings declined 2.25% to ₦30.40 and United Bank for Africa slipped 1.20% to ₦45.45.

Learn Africa, a publishing company, recorded the largest percentage decline on the exchange’s losers list, dropping 10% to ₦7.65. Thomas Wyatt Nigeria fell 9.80% to ₦2.67, while Sovereign Trust Insurance declined 6.78% to ₦2.20.

Haldane McCall led the gainers list with a 10% increase to ₦3.41. Critical Minerals Financing Corp gained 9.92% to ₦4.32 and Cornerstone Insurance rose 9.80% to ₦5.60.

BUA Cement advanced 3.20% to ₦297.00, while Unilever Nigeria gained 4.38% to ₦104.90.

Okay News previously reported on FTSE Russell’s decision to restore Nigeria’s frontier-market classification.

The exchange’s detailed price list recorded trading of 1.035 billion units in the equities segment across 44,398 deals.

VFD Group was the most actively traded stock by volume, with 367.32 million shares changing hands, equivalent to about 35.48% of the equities segment’s total volume. It closed 8.21% higher at ₦14.50. UAC of Nigeria followed with 158.18 million shares, ahead of Abbey Bank’s 72.43 million.