Today

Nigerian Stocks Lose ₦1.33 Trillion as NGX Index Falls 0.82%

Nigerian stocks lost ₦1.334 trillion in market value on October 8 as the NGX All-Share Index fell 0.82%, with oil and gas shares among the decliners.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Nigerian Exchange Group logo
Nigerian Exchange Group logo. Credit: NGX Group

Nigerian stocks lost ₦1.334 trillion in market value on Thursday, October 8, 2026, as the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index fell 0.82% to 248,042.50.

The benchmark dropped 2,054.25 points from 250,096.75 in the preceding session. Equity market capitalisation, the combined value of listed shares, declined to ₦161.052 trillion from ₦162.385 trillion.

Okay News reports that the figures come from the exchange’s Daily Official List and gainers-and-losers report for October 8. The market-value loss is calculated from its unrounded capitalisation figures.

The decline was larger than the ₦110.16 billion loss recorded on October 7, extending the market’s recent falls.

The oil and gas index fell 3.87% to 5,996.24 from 6,237.88. Aradel Holdings and Eterna each lost 10%, closing at ₦1,377 and ₦41.40 per share respectively.

MTN Nigeria Communications declined 3.54% to ₦818, while Fidelity Bank fell 4.96% to ₦23. Cutix shed 9.02% to ₦2.22.

Declining stocks outnumbered advancing shares, with 32 losers and 26 gainers on the exchange’s equities list.

eTranzact International led the percentage gainers, rising 10% to ₦12.10. Livestock Feeds gained 9.09% to ₦12, and Guinea Insurance advanced 8.97% to ₦0.85.

Oando rose 3.18% to ₦34.05 despite the fall in the oil and gas index. Dangote Sugar Refinery gained 2.19% to ₦70.

The banking index slipped 0.18% to 2,639.74 and the insurance index declined 0.44% to 1,088.85. The consumer goods index rose 0.08% to 4,026.79.

Corrections and tips
Recommendations

Recommended for you

Advertisement

About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Google Preferred SourcesChoose Okay News, then return to this story.
Your Okay News

Reader center