Nigerian Stocks Lose ₦1.33 Trillion as NGX Index Falls 0.82%

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Nigerian stocks lost ₦1.334 trillion in market value on Thursday, October 8, 2026, as the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index fell 0.82% to 248,042.50.

The benchmark dropped 2,054.25 points from 250,096.75 in the preceding session. Equity market capitalisation, the combined value of listed shares, declined to ₦161.052 trillion from ₦162.385 trillion.

Okay News reports that the figures come from the exchange’s Daily Official List and gainers-and-losers report for October 8. The market-value loss is calculated from its unrounded capitalisation figures.

The decline was larger than the ₦110.16 billion loss recorded on October 7, extending the market’s recent falls.

The oil and gas index fell 3.87% to 5,996.24 from 6,237.88. Aradel Holdings and Eterna each lost 10%, closing at ₦1,377 and ₦41.40 per share respectively.

MTN Nigeria Communications declined 3.54% to ₦818, while Fidelity Bank fell 4.96% to ₦23. Cutix shed 9.02% to ₦2.22.

Declining stocks outnumbered advancing shares, with 32 losers and 26 gainers on the exchange’s equities list.

eTranzact International led the percentage gainers, rising 10% to ₦12.10. Livestock Feeds gained 9.09% to ₦12, and Guinea Insurance advanced 8.97% to ₦0.85.

Oando rose 3.18% to ₦34.05 despite the fall in the oil and gas index. Dangote Sugar Refinery gained 2.19% to ₦70.

The banking index slipped 0.18% to 2,639.74 and the insurance index declined 0.44% to 1,088.85. The consumer goods index rose 0.08% to 4,026.79.