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Nigerian equities gained ₦103.90 billion on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, ending two consecutive sessions of losses as the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index rose 0.06%.

The index closed at 247,673.65 points, up 160.02 points from 247,513.63 on Tuesday, according to the exchange’s daily official list.

Okay News reports that the total market value of listed equities increased from ₦160.71 trillion to ₦160.81 trillion. The gain was calculated from the exchange’s unrounded closing figures.

The recovery followed declines on Monday and Tuesday, when the market lost ₦144.54 billion. Wednesday’s closing index remained below Friday’s 248,363.55 points.

Across the equity price list, 32 securities rose and 18 fell. A total of 314.90 million units changed hands in 30,922 trades.

Austin Laz & Company led percentage gains, rising 10% to ₦2.42. E-Tranzact International gained 9.76% to ₦15.75, while Livestock Feeds rose 9.71% to ₦16.95.

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust recorded the largest percentage fall, losing 9.96% to ₦23.50. UPDC Plc fell 6.02% to ₦3.90, while Regency Alliance Insurance declined 4.88% to ₦0.78.

Sector indices moved in different directions. Oil and gas rose 0.57%, insurance gained 0.36% and banking increased 0.14%, while consumer goods fell 0.23%.

Access Holdings accounted for the largest trading volume, with 99.37 million shares exchanged. Its share price rose 1.43% to ₦28.40.