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Nigerian equities lost ₦110.16 billion in market value on October 7, 2026, as the benchmark Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index recorded a fourth consecutive decline across the trading sessions listed in the exchange’s latest official report.

The index fell by 176.75 points, or 0.07%, to 250,096.75, from 250,273.50 on October 6.

Equity market capitalisation, which measures the combined market value of listed shares, stood at ₦162.385 trillion, down from ₦162.496 trillion in the preceding session.

Okay News reports that the figures are contained in the Nigerian Exchange Limited Daily Official List for October 7. The market-value decline is calculated from the exchange’s unrounded capitalisation figures.

The latest fall followed declines on October 2 and October 5, as well as the ₦256.05 billion reduction in market value reported on October 6. The five dated observations in the official list begin with an All-Share Index reading of 251,211.67 and equity capitalisation of ₦163.105 trillion on September 30.

Several sector indices also ended below their October 6 readings. The banking index slipped to 2,644.49 from 2,653.93, while the consumer goods index declined to 4,023.60 from 4,026.81.

The oil and gas index fell to 6,237.88 from 6,243.33. The growth index moved lower to 26,917.70 from 27,117.12.

Other indices recorded small gains. The insurance index rose to 1,093.69 from 1,093.41, while the industrial index increased to 10,440.80 from 10,440.61.

The figures show movements in the listed equity market and its sector measures. The official cover report does not establish the reasons for the day’s changes.