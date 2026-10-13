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Nigerian stocks fell for a second consecutive trading session on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, with the benchmark All-Share Index declining 0.09% and listed equities losing ₦144.54 billion in market value.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) index closed at 247,513.63 points, down 222.61 points from Monday’s 247,736.24. Equity market capitalisation fell to approximately ₦160.708 trillion from ₦160.853 trillion.

Okay News reports that the figures are drawn from the exchange’s Daily Official List for October 13. The index and market-value changes were calculated against the previous session using the unrounded figures in the report.

The NGX Banking Index declined 0.79% to 2,547.15 points, while the Insurance Index fell 0.38% to 1,078.46. The NGX 30 Index lost 0.12% to 9,103.30, and the Premium Index slipped 0.30% to 31,116.26.

Other sector indices rose. The Consumer Goods Index gained 0.14% to 4,040.96 points, and the Oil and Gas Index increased 0.11% to 6,000.20.

Among individual stocks, E-Tranzact International rose 9.96% to ₦14.35 per share, while Coronation Insurance gained 7.83% to ₦2.48. Legend Internet fell 6.85% to ₦3.40, and Omatek Ventures declined 6.43% to ₦1.31.

Tuesday’s fall followed Monday’s ₦407.30 billion decline. Together, the two sessions reduced equity market value by ₦551.84 billion from Friday’s close.

The All-Share Index ended Tuesday at the lowest level of the five trading sessions covered by the exchange’s latest report, which runs from October 7 to October 13.