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Nigerian Stocks Shed ₦144.54bn as NGX Decline Enters Second Day

The All-Share Index closed at 247,513.63 points as Nigerian equities recorded a second daily decline. Banking and insurance indices fell, while consumer goods and oil and gas rose.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Nigerian Exchange Group logo
The Nigerian Exchange Group logo. Image: Nigerian Exchange Group, via Wikimedia Commons.

Nigerian stocks fell for a second consecutive trading session on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, with the benchmark All-Share Index declining 0.09% and listed equities losing ₦144.54 billion in market value.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) index closed at 247,513.63 points, down 222.61 points from Monday’s 247,736.24. Equity market capitalisation fell to approximately ₦160.708 trillion from ₦160.853 trillion.

Okay News reports that the figures are drawn from the exchange’s Daily Official List for October 13. The index and market-value changes were calculated against the previous session using the unrounded figures in the report.

The NGX Banking Index declined 0.79% to 2,547.15 points, while the Insurance Index fell 0.38% to 1,078.46. The NGX 30 Index lost 0.12% to 9,103.30, and the Premium Index slipped 0.30% to 31,116.26.

Other sector indices rose. The Consumer Goods Index gained 0.14% to 4,040.96 points, and the Oil and Gas Index increased 0.11% to 6,000.20.

Among individual stocks, E-Tranzact International rose 9.96% to ₦14.35 per share, while Coronation Insurance gained 7.83% to ₦2.48. Legend Internet fell 6.85% to ₦3.40, and Omatek Ventures declined 6.43% to ₦1.31.

Tuesday’s fall followed Monday’s ₦407.30 billion decline. Together, the two sessions reduced equity market value by ₦551.84 billion from Friday’s close.

The All-Share Index ended Tuesday at the lowest level of the five trading sessions covered by the exchange’s latest report, which runs from October 7 to October 13.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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