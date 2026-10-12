Nigerian Stocks Lose ₦407bn as NGX Index Falls 0.25%

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Nigerian stocks fell on Monday, October 12, 2026, with the benchmark All-Share Index losing 0.25% and listed equities shedding ₦407.30 billion in market value.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) index closed at 247,736.24 points, down 627.31 points from Friday’s 248,363.55. Equity market capitalisation declined to approximately ₦160.853 trillion from ₦161.260 trillion.

Okay News reports that the figures come from the exchange’s Daily Official List for October 12. The percentage changes were calculated against the previous trading session, Friday, October 9.

The NGX Banking Index fell 1.81% to 2,567.52 points from 2,614.79. The NGX 30 Index declined 0.26% to 9,114.65, while the Premium Index lost 0.60% to 31,209.66.

Sector performance was mixed. The Oil and Gas Index dropped 0.21% to 5,993.51, while the Insurance Index gained 0.14% to 1,082.56. The Consumer Goods Index edged up 0.05% to 4,035.46.

Monday’s decline more than reversed the preceding session’s ₦208.46 billion increase in equity market value. Friday’s recovery had followed losses earlier in the week, as previously reported by Okay News.

The closing All-Share Index was the lowest of the five sessions shown in the exchange’s October 12 cover report, which runs from October 6 to October 12.