Today

Nigerian Stocks Lose ₦407bn as NGX Index Falls 0.25%

Nigerian equities lost ₦407.30 billion on October 12 as the NGX All-Share Index fell 0.25% to 247,736.24 points. The banking index declined 1.81%.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Nigerian Exchange Group logo
The Nigerian Exchange Group logo. Image: Nigerian Exchange Group, via Wikimedia Commons.

Nigerian stocks fell on Monday, October 12, 2026, with the benchmark All-Share Index losing 0.25% and listed equities shedding ₦407.30 billion in market value.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) index closed at 247,736.24 points, down 627.31 points from Friday’s 248,363.55. Equity market capitalisation declined to approximately ₦160.853 trillion from ₦161.260 trillion.

Okay News reports that the figures come from the exchange’s Daily Official List for October 12. The percentage changes were calculated against the previous trading session, Friday, October 9.

The NGX Banking Index fell 1.81% to 2,567.52 points from 2,614.79. The NGX 30 Index declined 0.26% to 9,114.65, while the Premium Index lost 0.60% to 31,209.66.

Sector performance was mixed. The Oil and Gas Index dropped 0.21% to 5,993.51, while the Insurance Index gained 0.14% to 1,082.56. The Consumer Goods Index edged up 0.05% to 4,035.46.

Monday’s decline more than reversed the preceding session’s ₦208.46 billion increase in equity market value. Friday’s recovery had followed losses earlier in the week, as previously reported by Okay News.

The closing All-Share Index was the lowest of the five sessions shown in the exchange’s October 12 cover report, which runs from October 6 to October 12.

Corrections and tips

Recommended for you

There’s more to discover

Explore the latest reporting from Okay News.

Explore latest stories
Advertisement

About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Google Preferred SourcesChoose Okay News, then return to this story.
Your Okay News

Reader center