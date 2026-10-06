Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

Nigerian stocks fell 0.16% on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, wiping 256.05 billion naira from the market value of listed equities, according to Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The exchange’s benchmark All-Share Index closed at 250,273.50 points, down 394.36 points from Monday’s 250,667.86, its Daily Official List shows.

Okay News reports that equities market capitalisation fell to ₦162.496 trillion, from ₦162.752 trillion the previous session. The decline followed Monday’s 0.06% fall.

The Banking Index dropped 1.25%, while the Insurance Index rose 0.53%, based on calculations from the exchange’s closing figures for the two sessions.

Among individual stocks, First HoldCo fell 5.09% to ₦142.50 and Access Holdings declined 0.49% to ₦30.30. MTN Nigeria Communications gained 0.59% to ₦847.00.

United Bank for Africa rose 0.11% to ₦45.05, while Zenith Bank edged up 0.07% to ₦135.50, according to the exchange’s detailed price list.

Trading volume in the equities segment fell to 579.17 million units across 40,979 deals, compared with 875.26 million units in 53,797 deals on Monday. The segment includes listed funds and trusts as well as company shares.