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Nigerian stocks slipped 0.06% on Monday, October 5, 2026, as the benchmark All-Share Index of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed at 250,667.86 points.

The market value of listed equities fell by 91.16 billion naira to ₦162.75 trillion, from ₦162.84 trillion on Friday, according to the exchange’s Daily Official List.

Okay News reports that the index lost 140.41 points from its October 2 close of 250,808.27. The five-session record shows four successive declines since September 28, including the 0.28% fall on September 30.

Sector indices moved in different directions. The Insurance Index fell 1.15% and the Consumer Goods Index declined 0.71%, while the Banking Index rose 0.07%, based on calculations from Friday’s and Monday’s closing figures.

Among individual stocks, Zenith Bank rose 0.67% to ₦135.40, while MTN Nigeria Communications gained 0.24% to ₦842.00. United Bank for Africa fell 0.66% to ₦45.00.

The exchange’s detailed price list recorded 875.26 million units traded in its equities segment across 53,797 deals. That segment includes listed funds and trusts as well as company shares.

Access Holdings was the most actively traded stock by volume, with 440.65 million shares changing hands, equivalent to about 50.35% of the equities segment’s total. Its share price fell 0.16% to ₦30.45.

Critical Minerals Financing Corp followed with 57.78 million shares traded. It closed 9.80% lower at ₦4.05.