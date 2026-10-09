Nigerian Stocks Lose ₦1.58tn in Week Despite Friday Rebound

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Nigerian stocks lost about ₦1.58 trillion in market value in the week ended October 9, 2026, recording a second consecutive weekly decline despite a recovery on Friday.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index closed at 248,363.55 points, down 0.97% from 250,808.27 points a week earlier. The market value of listed equities fell from approximately ₦162.843 trillion to ₦161.260 trillion.

The weekly loss was calculated from the exchange’s October 2 closing figures and its October 9 daily market report. The index had fallen 0.52% in the preceding week.

Friday’s session recovered ₦208.46 billion in market capitalisation, with the benchmark index gaining 0.13%. That rebound was insufficient to offset the week’s earlier losses.

Okay News reports that the exchange’s weekly statistics showed 2.715 billion shares worth ₦158.28 billion changing hands in 209,986 deals between October 5 and October 9.

Trading volume was 14.23% lower than the previous week’s 3.166 billion shares. Total traded value rose 2.10% from ₦155.02 billion, while the number of deals increased 1.61% from 206,662.

The comparison covers five trading sessions this week against four in the previous week, when the exchange was closed for Nigeria’s Independence Day holiday on October 1. Average daily traded value fell by 18.32%, despite the increase in the weekly total.

Financial services accounted for 73.84% of the week’s equity trading volume and 52.39% of its value. The sector recorded about 2.005 billion shares worth ₦82.92 billion in 94,483 deals.

Thursday’s sell-off had erased about ₦1.33 trillion from listed equities, as previously reported by Okay News. The weekly closing index remained 2,444.72 points below its October 2 level.