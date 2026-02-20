Nigerian TikToker Mirabel Admits Rape Claim Was False, Cites Mental Health Struggles

Ogun, Nigeria – Nigerian content creator Abigail Nsuka, popularly known as Mirabel, has admitted that her earlier rape allegation was untrue, revealing that she has been struggling with serious mental health challenges.

The TikToker made the admission during a recorded phone conversation shared online by activist Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan. When asked directly whether the rape story was false, Mirabel responded in the affirmative.

Her initial claim — that she had been assaulted in her apartment and received threatening messages — had gone viral, drawing widespread reactions on social media. While some users questioned inconsistencies in her account, others created support hashtags and expressed concern for her safety and wellbeing.

In the recorded call, Mirabel said she had been consuming codeine mixed with a soft drink and acknowledged the possibility that hallucinations may have influenced her version of events. She also disclosed that she has been battling panic attacks and has engaged in self-harm, describing herself as emotionally exhausted and overwhelmed.

She further admitted to creating an alternate account used to amplify the allegation. The controversy had earlier prompted statements from the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency and the Ogun State Police Command, both of which confirmed investigations were underway at the time.

Mirabel also mentioned that she had previously been in what she described as a toxic same-sex relationship.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, it is important to seek professional support from qualified healthcare providers or trusted support services.