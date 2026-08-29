Nigerian Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack in Borno State.

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MAIDUGURI, Nigeria – Troops of Nigeria’s Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, repelled an attack by Boko Haram terrorists on Kukawa town in Borno State on Friday, 28 August 2026.

Okay News reports that Captain Mohammed Goni, Acting Media Information Officer for Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, stated that the terrorists launched the assault on troops of 101 Special Forces Battalion at 2250 hours WAT on 28 August 2026.

Ground forces responded with direct and indirect fire, forcing the insurgents to withdraw toward the Cross Kauwa axis. Several terrorists were neutralised during the initial ground engagement, while others sustained gunshot wounds as they fled on motorcycles. Ground troops later recovered terrorist corpses from the area during exploitation operations.

The Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI conducted an interdiction strike against the withdrawing terrorists near Cross Kauwa. Despite adverse weather conditions, the air strike neutralised an estimated 10 terrorists taking cover under trees.

Surveillance assets from the Multi-National Joint Task Force tracked approximately 20 motorcycles carrying fleeing insurgents toward the Tunbuns and Kangarwa axis. A follow-up precision air strike neutralised 15 additional terrorists and destroyed 10 motorcycles.

During subsequent ground exploitation operations, troops neutralised 1 additional terrorist, recovered 2 motorcycles, and seized assorted ammunition.

4 military personnel sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the engagement. The injured troops were evacuated by air for medical treatment and remain in stable condition.

Troops were replenished by air with essential combat enablers and have commenced reorganisation, ground exploitation, and battle damage assessments in the area.