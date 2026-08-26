Nigerian Troops Rescue 14 Abducted Victims in Zamfara

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ZAMFARA, Nigeria – Nigeria‘s military task force, Sector 2 of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, foiled an attempted abduction and rescued 14 kidnapped victims in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State on August 26, 2026.

Okay News reports that military officials confirmed troops were deployed after receiving credible intelligence regarding suspicious activities around Magazu village.

Upon arrival, troops encountered armed men attempting to abduct civilians, including motorists traveling along the road. The soldiers engaged the assailants, forcing them to abandon their vehicle and flee into nearby bushes.

Troops subsequently conducted a search and pursuit operation throughout the area. During the search, soldiers located and rescued the 14 abducted individuals.

1 rescued victim who sustained gunshot wounds was evacuated to General Hospital, Tsafe for medical treatment. No casualties were recorded among the military personnel during the operation.