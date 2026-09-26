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KADUNA, Nigeria – The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Air Force to prioritizing personnel welfare, operational capacity building, and elite mentorship for junior officers and cadets, declaring that modern air warfare demands agile, intellectually grounded military leaders capable of navigating complex multi-domain security environments, defense correspondents reported from Kaduna on Saturday afternoon, September 26, 2026.

Air Marshal Aneke made the declaration during an extensive operational interactive engagement with Nigerian Air Force officers, airmen, airwomen, and instructional staff serving at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Afaka, Kaduna State.

Okay News reports that in an official statement released by Headquarters Nigerian Air Force in Abuja, the air chief emphasized that open, institutional dialogue with frontline personnel is fundamental to diagnosing operational friction points, bolstering troop morale, and sustaining high mission readiness across all tactical formations.

The engagement provided an interactive platform for service personnel attached to the premier military university to present administrative concerns directly to the service leadership, spanning living conditions, healthcare access, technical allowances, career progression channels, and specialized training opportunities.

Reiterating his command philosophy of “Welfare for Warfare,” the CAS noted that the physical and psychological well-being of service personnel directly dictates the operational availability and combat effectiveness of aerial assets deployed in ongoing counter-terrorism campaigns across northern Nigeria and the Lake Chad basin.

Air Marshal Aneke observed that the air force cannot achieve sustained tactical superiority in the skies without an institutional culture that actively listens to the rank and file, removes unnecessary bureaucratic bottlenecks in personnel administration, and guarantees equitable welfare support for military families.

Turning to foundational officer training at the Academy, the air chief held extensive discussions with senior instructors and directing staff of the NDA Air Faculty on modernizing the academic curriculum, tactical flight simulations, and ethical mentorship frameworks provided to NAF cadets.

He underscored that the nature of contemporary asymmetric warfare—characterized by rapid technological convergence, unmanned aerial systems, electronic warfare, and intelligence-driven precision strikes—requires the military institution to cultivate young commanders equipped with strategic foresight, disciplined initiative, and technological literacy.

Air Marshal Aneke charged the instructional personnel to serve as exemplary professional role models, instilling in the cadets the core service values of integrity, service before self, and excellence in all undertakings.

The CAS assured the personnel that the Air Headquarters will continue to provide advanced training equipment, modernized logistics support, and upgraded residential infrastructure across all NAF formations in Kaduna State to optimize efficiency and maintain the service’s posture as a decisive instrument of national defense.