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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has dismissed campaign promises by former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to reopen the nation’s land borders if elected in 2027, affirming that Nigeria’s international land borders are not closed and therefore cannot be reopened, the Ministry confirmed on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

In an official statement released in Abuja, the Minister explained that as the supervisory authority over the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS)—the principal statutory agency responsible for migration and border management—the Federal Government has progressively reopened official trade corridors and transit routes over the past six years.

Okay News reports that the rejoinder follows campaign remarks by Atiku pledging to restore unrestricted access across land borders with Cameroon, Chad, Niger Republic, and Benin Republic to stimulate regional trade and alleviate economic hardship.

Setting the record straight, Tunji-Ojo outlined the documented timeline of border reopenings, recalling that the previous administration reopened the Seme, Illela, Maigatari, and Mfum border posts on December 16, 2020, followed by the reopening of Idiroko and Ikom for commercial cargo and services on April 20, 2022.

He noted that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, cross-border connectivity was expanded further in February 2026 with the reopening of the Kamba and Tsamiya border posts in Kebbi State, linking commercial operations directly to Niger Republic and Benin Republic respectively.

Addressing Atiku’s references to the northeastern frontier, Tunji-Ojo clarified that prolonged closures at Banki and Amchidé along the Cameroon border were not initiated under the 2019 trade policy, but were enforced in 2014 as an emergency counter-insurgency safeguard against Boko Haram terrorists.

“They date to 2014, when Boko Haram forced their closure for security reasons, and reopened in 2019, with Fotokol and Gambaru following in 2021, after joint military and stabilisation efforts by Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad,” the Minister stated, cautioning against folding distinct counter-terrorism measures into a single narrative of economic trade shutdown.

The Minister explained that while certain northern corridors maintain heightened checkpoints due to residual insurgent or bandit activity, such measures represent deliberate security decisions rather than administrative neglect, aimed at protecting traders and host communities from hostile exposure.

“Modern border management is not a choice between total closure and unrestricted movement; it requires security, documentation, customs compliance and controlled trade facilitation together,” Tunji-Ojo stated.

Warning against the distortion of historical facts for political mileage, the Minister urged opposition contenders to propose clear, substantive policy alternatives rather than pledging to reopen borders that are already operational under established regulatory frameworks.