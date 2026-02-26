Nigeria’s Digital Agency Trains Federal Character Commission to Boost Data-Driven Governance

ABUJA, Nigeria – The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Nigeria’s government agency responsible for developing and regulating information technology, has completed a specialised digital capacity-building programme for the Federal Character Commission (FCC), the constitutional body that ensures fair representation of Nigeria’s diverse regions in public service appointments.

The initiative included the donation of 35 laptops and is designed to transition the Commission from manual processes to a data-driven oversight model, promoting transparency and equitable representation across all government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Okay News reports that the intervention forms part of the Digital Literacy for All (DL4All) programme, a nationwide initiative aimed at strengthening digital skills across public institutions and preparing Nigeria’s workforce for long-term digital transformation. The programme also aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reform priorities, which focus on strengthening governance and promoting sustained and inclusive economic growth in Africa’s most populous country.

The training was held at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city. It focused on improving staff competence in data analysis and data management, which are central to the Commission’s oversight responsibilities.

Representing NITDA’s Director General, Kashifu Inuwa CCIE, the Acting Director of Digital Literacy and Capacity Building, Dr Ahmed Yusuf Tambour, explained the objective of the initiative.

“We are here at the Federal Character Commission to carry out a training for staff of the Commission in the area of digital literacy to enhance their proficiency,” he said.

He noted that the training was carefully designed to reflect the Commission’s statutory mandate.

“We are particularly focusing on data analysis and data management, because this really aligns with the core mandate of the Commission,” he added.

The Federal Character Commission plays a critical role in Nigeria’s governance system by monitoring recruitment and appointments across public institutions to ensure equitable representation among the country’s many ethnic and regional groups. Its work depends heavily on accurate data collection and proper data management.

By strengthening digital capacity within the Commission, NITDA aims to improve the management of nationwide datasets and enhance transparency in public sector oversight.

Describing the programme as impactful, NITDA Director General Kashifu Inuwa said, “So it’s been a great journey. We’ve trained 35 participants here, and the training has been very well received.”

The donation of 35 laptops is expected to support continuous learning and ensure that staff can apply digital tools effectively in their daily responsibilities.

Inuwa expressed optimism about the long-term impact of the initiative, stating, “We are hoping that this will help the Commission to manage the very, very important data that they collect across all MDAs.”

The intervention reflects NITDA’s continued efforts to deepen digital inclusion within Nigerian government institutions. By equipping public servants with modern tools and practical digital skills, the agency is supporting the Federal Government of Nigeria’s broader objective of building a transparent, efficient, and reform-oriented public service capable of driving inclusive national development.