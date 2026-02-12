Nigeria’s Digital Infrastructure to Become Operational by 2027, Minister Says

Abuja, Nigeria – Nigeria’s digital infrastructure will become operational by 2027 as the government accelerates investment in nationwide connectivity, the communications minister has said.

Okay News reports that Dr. Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, disclosed the timeline during an interview on the sidelines of the Flagship Nigeria: Electrification and Connectivity Convening held in Abuja. The minister highlighted ongoing investments in 90,000 kilometres of fibre optic network, new communication satellites, and 3,700 additional rural towers as key drivers of improved digital access.

Tijani said the combination of fibre expansion, rural towers and satellite upgrades will significantly transform broadband penetration and quality of access across the country. He added that approximately 20 million Nigerians who are currently unconnected at home are expected to gain access as the infrastructure rolls out.

“All of that means that in the next couple of years, a month, you will start to see improved access because quality of access is dependent on the quality of investment in infrastructure, which as a country we’ve not done in many years in digital infrastructure,” Tijani said. “So you are about to see that change. At about next year, we start to see strong changes because these infrastructures will start to come alive.”

The minister noted that Nigeria is currently investing heavily in digital infrastructure with support from the World Bank. He also confirmed that President Bola Tinubu has approved the procurement of new satellites to replace ageing assets, describing satellite connectivity as essential for reaching difficult-to-access locations and rural areas.

Beyond infrastructure, Tijani stressed that digital skills development remains critical. He pointed to the ongoing 3 Million Technical Talent programme, a flagship initiative designed to build Nigeria’s digital workforce and prepare young Nigerians for global opportunities. The first phase began with 30,000 participants, representing one percent of the three million target. A second cohort of 270,000 Nigerians has since been selected, bringing total participation to 300,000, or 10 percent of the overall goal.

The skills being taught under the programme include digital marketing, project management software, cloud platform navigation, data analysis and visualisation, search engine optimisation, customer relationship management, accounting software, graphics design, and user experience and user interface design. The minister explained that the phased approach is designed to ensure sustainability and broad-based impact as Nigeria deepens its digital economy strategy.

Ibrahima Guimba-Saidou, Chief Executive Officer of the Partnership for Digital Access in Africa, warned that electricity remains a fundamental gap in the continent’s push for meaningful digital inclusion. “This is about making connectivity relevant to the people who need it most, not just those in major cities,” he said.

Mathew Verghis, World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, highlighted that digital inclusion rests on three interdependent pillars: reliable electricity, broadband infrastructure, and affordable devices. He said progress in one area without the others would limit its impact, and confirmed the World Bank remains committed to translating the vision of combined power and broadband expansion into tangible benefits for millions of Nigerians through partnerships.

The Federal Government announced plans in 2025 to invest N12 billion (approximately $7.7 million) in digital economy research projects across six universities to strengthen Nigeria’s position in the global digital landscape. The research investment complements the ongoing infrastructure expansion and talent development efforts, reinforcing the government’s broader plan to position Nigeria as a leading digital economy in Africa by the end of the decade.

What happens next will depend on the timely delivery of fibre optic networks, satellite procurement, and rural tower installations, alongside sustained efforts to address the electricity gap that continues to limit connectivity’s real-world impact.