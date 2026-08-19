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SAGAMU, Ogun State, Nigeria — First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has launched the National Community Food Bank Programme for the South-West, aimed at providing nutritious food to vulnerable children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.

The programme was launched on Tuesday in Makun, Sagamu, making the South-West the fourth zone to receive the initiative. Okay News reports.

Oluremi Tinubu said the programme aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and is designed to address food insecurity and malnutrition among vulnerable households.

She said the initiative would ensure that children under six years old, pregnant women and lactating mothers have easier access to healthy and nutritious food.

The First Lady commended Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and his wife, Bamidele Abiodun, for establishing three community food banks in Sagamu, Yewa North and Abeokuta.

She also acknowledged the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Muyi Aina, for their roles in driving the programme.

During her visit, Oluremi Tinubu also commissioned the Muhammadu Buhari Housing Estate in Kobape, describing the project as a step towards providing decent, affordable and modern housing for residents.

The estate, located along the Oke-Mosan-Kobape Express Road, comprises 108 housing units.

Speaking at the commissioning, Governor Abiodun said providing affordable accommodation remained important to addressing the state’s housing deficit and improving residents’ living conditions.

He pledged that his administration would continue to provide affordable housing for residents until the end of its tenure.

The First Lady also commissioned the Gateway Medical Center of Excellence during her visit and held a meeting with traditional rulers in Ogun State.