Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Urges Unity After Abuja Award

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday, February 12, 2026, called on Nigerians to pursue national unity and a shared sense of purpose, warning that division could weaken the country’s progress.

She spoke in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, while receiving an honour at the Leadership Annual Conference and Awards 2025, an annual event organised by Leadership Newspaper, a Nigerian media organisation. Okay News reports that Mrs Tinubu used the moment to urge Nigerians to rise above cultural and religious differences in the interest of long-term stability and prosperity.

Addressing an audience that included senior public officials and former national leaders, she said: “The future of our nation depends on our willingness to work together across cultural and religious differences for the good of all. For a house divided against itself cannot stand,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu said the recognition should not be viewed as a personal achievement, but as a reflection of the work being done by Nigerians who serve their communities, particularly women and young people.

“I do not take this honour alone,” she told a gathering that included Dame Patience Jonathan, a former First Lady of Nigeria and wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, as well as Doctor Amina Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN).

She said she was dedicating the award to women, youth and community leaders across the country who support others and help sustain hope in their communities.

Mrs Tinubu also praised Zainab Nda-Isaiah, chair of Leadership Newspaper, for continuing the work of the organisation’s late founding chair, Sam Nda-Isaiah, and for expanding its original vision.

She acknowledged the presence of governors from Imo State in south-eastern Nigeria, Kaduna State in north-western Nigeria, Nasarawa State in north-central Nigeria, Yobe State in north-eastern Nigeria and Zamfara State in north-western Nigeria, alongside lawmakers, traditional rulers and other senior federal officials.

Mrs Tinubu separately commended Doctor Amina Mohammed for what she described as a timely keynote address, and she said the event provided a chance to celebrate public service and recognise people making a difference at the start of the year.

Closing her remarks, she said: “I dedicate this award to every citizen who believes that selflessness and humaneness can truly change lives,” she said, urging Nigerians to work together to build the country of their aspirations.