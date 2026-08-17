﻿Nigeria’s Inflation Falls to 15.43 Percent in July

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ABUJA, Nigeria: The National Bureau of Statistics announced on Monday, August 17, 2026 that Nigeria‘s headline inflation rate fell to 15.43 per cent in July 2026.

Okay News reports that the National Bureau of Statistics released its Consumer Price Index report detailing a 0.48 percentage-point decline from the 15.91 per cent recorded in June 2026.

The July 2026 inflation rate represents a 9.51 percentage-point reduction from the 24.94 per cent recorded in July 2025, although the overall Consumer Price Index increased to 145.3 points from 143.0 points in June 2026.

The National Bureau of Statistics said, “In July 2026, the Headline inflation rate stood at 15.43 per cent, down from 15.91 per cent in June 2026 and stood at 24.94 per cent in the same month of the preceding year (July 2025). Looking at the movement, the July 2026 Headline inflation rate decreased by 0.48 per cent compared to the June 2026 Headline inflation rate.”

The agency said, “On a month-on-month basis, the Headline inflation rate in July 2026 was 1.57 per cent, which was 0.09 per cent lower than the rate recorded in June 2026 (1.66 per cent). This means that in July 2026, the rate of increase in the average price level was lower than the rate of increase in the average price level in June 2026.”

The current Consumer Price Index uses 2024 as its price reference period.