Nigeria’s Kwara State Remain Calm as Police Warn Against Protests Over Middle East Crisis

Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria — Contrary to reports circulating on social media, Okay News reports that no protests by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, also known as the Shi’ite movement, took place in Ilorin on Wednesday, March 5, 2026, or Thursday, March 6, 2026.

Our correspondents observed normal daily activities across major parts of Ilorin. Markets were open, vehicles moved steadily, and residents went about their routines without disruption. Security presence was limited to routine patrols.

The Kwara State Police Command confirmed there is no record of any planned demonstration by members of the Islamic Movement or any other group. Police urged residents not to be drawn into protests linked to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East between the United States, Israel, and Iran, emphasizing that Nigeria is not involved in the conflict.

Speaking with Journalists on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer for Kwara State, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said, “As of today, there is no protest, and no notice of protest has been submitted to the Kwara State Police Command by any group.” She also cautioned residents against being manipulated into participating in rallies under religious or political pretences.

Ejire-Adeyemi further stated that the police remain prepared to maintain peace and security across Ilorin. She said, “The Kwara State Police Command is prepared to ensure it fulfils its mandate of safeguarding the lives and property of residents of Kwara State.”

Authorities reminded the public that rumors linking local demonstrations to the Middle East crisis are false. Residents were encouraged to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely information on any suspicious gatherings that could threaten public peace.

The warning by police comes amid escalating hostilities involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. In the past, members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have staged demonstrations in solidarity with Iran and other Middle Eastern causes, sometimes leading to clashes with security forces in other Nigerian cities.

Police confirmed there is no indication of any planned protests in Ilorin and assured the public that law enforcement will continue monitoring developments closely while working with community leaders to maintain calm and normal activities.