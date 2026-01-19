Nigeria’s Non-Oil Exports Reach Record $6.1 Billion in 2025

Nigeria’s non-oil export sector grew to $6.1 billion in 2025, an 11.5% increase from $5.4 billion in 2024, marking the highest value ever recorded.

Okay News reports that the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) Executive Director and CEO Nonye Ayeni disclosed the figures during the annual progress report and 2026 export outlook briefing in Abuja on Monday.

The growth reflects higher export volumes and expanded market access, with total non-oil exports reaching 8.02 million metric tonnes in 2025, up 10% from 7.29 million metric tonnes in 2024.

NEPC data, confirmed by pre-shipment inspection agencies, show the sector exported 281 products across agriculture, processed goods, and solid minerals.

The National Bureau of Statistics reported non-oil exports hit N9.2 trillion in the first nine months of 2025, up 48% from N6.2 trillion in the same period of 2024.

Earlier in 2025, NEPC noted non-oil exports reached $3.225 billion in the first half, a 19.59% rise from $2.696 billion in H1 2024.

The performance highlights progress in economic diversification, though informal trade across land borders limits full capture of export potential.