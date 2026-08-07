Nigeria’s NYSC Disowns Fake Redeployment Notice

LAGOS, Nigeria – Nigeria’s National Youth Service Corps disowned a viral notice on Friday, August 7, 2026, that falsely claimed a special redeployment window was open for corps members.

Following the document’s circulation online, Okay News reports that the organisation’s National Directorate Headquarters flagged the message on its verified X account, @officialnyscng, tagging it with a disclaimer and a fake news watermark. The fabricated document, styled as an “URGENT NOTICE: NYSC REDEPLOYMENT,” was addressed to “Parents/Guardians” and claimed the redeployment window was “now open” because of “issues of National Security, Health, and State of the Nation.”

The notice urged “Corps Members with genuine grounds” to “apply on time to ensure their safety, proper placement, and timely completion of service.” It instructed individuals seeking help to “please contact” two listed phone numbers “ASAP,” adding that “valid documents are required and all applications must follow NYSC guidelines.”

The National Youth Service Corps, currently led by its Director-General, Olakunle Nafiu, said that deployment and redeployment matters are handled exclusively through its official portal and physical offices. The organisation said it does not authorise agents or phone-based processing for such administrative requests.

The agency said corps members and the public must verify any purported communications through its official website and social media handles before taking action or making payments. The scheme did not disclose the identities of the individuals behind the fake notice as of 3:55 PM WAT, adding that fraudsters have previously exploited the redeployment process to extort money from corps members and their families.