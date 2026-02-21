Nigeria’s Palm Oil Output Hits 1.57 Million Tonnes in 2025, Supply Gap Persists

Abuja, Nigeria – Nigeria’s palm oil production rose to 1.57 million tonnes in 2025, reflecting steady growth over five years and reigniting interest in the country’s ambition to reclaim a leading position in the global market.

Okay News reports that the figures were disclosed by the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries during a mission visit to Abuja. The council reaffirmed its commitment to expand technical cooperation with Nigeria across oil palm production and smallholder development.

CPOPC Secretary-General Izzana Salleh said oil palm is indigenous to West Africa and Nigeria was once a global leader in the sector. Production increased from 1.28 million tonnes in 2020 to 1.57 million tonnes in 2025. However, domestic consumption rose from 2.45 to 2.61 million tonnes, creating a supply gap met through imports.

Dr Alphonsus Inyang, President of the National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria, said full CPOPC membership would provide access to improved technologies and capacity-building programmes for smallholder farmers. Over 80 percent of Nigeria’s palm oil comes from smallholder farmers using outdated methods, leading to low yields. Nigeria spends $600 million annually importing palm oil despite having the resources to produce it locally.