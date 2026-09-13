Nigeria’s President Tinubu Arrives in Paris for Vacation

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ABUJA, Nigeria — President Bola Tinubu arrived in Paris, France, on September 13, 2026, for the second leg of his three-week annual leave in Europe.

Official sources close to the President confirmed the arrival to journalists on Sunday, stating that Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Ayodele Oke, received him upon arrival.

Okay News reports that Bola Tinubu departed Abuja, Nigeria, on Sunday, August 30, 2026, for his vacation, using London, United Kingdom, as his initial stop before traveling to Paris.

A statement previously issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, noted that the President will return to Abuja following his leave to participate in campaigns for the January 2027 general election.

The departure occurred one week after the All Progressives Congress released its Presidential Campaign Council list, designating Bola Tinubu as chairman and Vice President Kashim Shettima as vice chairman.

Since taking office in May 2023, President Bola Tinubu has visited Paris at least 13 times, spending more than 50 days in the city across official, working, and private trips.

Data shows that the Nigerian leader has spent over 270 days abroad, covering approximately 260,000 nautical miles and logging over 400 flight hours across 51 trips to at least 30 countries.