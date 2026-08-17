Nigeria’s President Tinubu Greets Babangida at 85

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ABUJA, Nigeria – Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu congratulated former military leader General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida on his 85th birthday on Monday, August 17, 2026.

Okay News reports that presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga issued a statement confirming the congratulatory message.

Tinubu described Babangida as an elder statesman whose military career culminated in his administration of the country following the 1985 coup. “Like him or not, former President Babangida impacted Nigeria in ways no other leader has. His eight-year reign left enduring marks on our political, economic, and geographic landscape,” Tinubu said.

The statement credited Babangida with expanding the economy and establishing infrastructure. “He expanded the nation’s economy, established lasting infrastructure, and created several agencies and institutions that continue to serve the national interest. But for his foresight, wisdom, and sense of equity and fairness, many states in the federation might not exist today,” Tinubu said.

Babangida currently lives at his Minna Hilltop residence in Niger State. “Even in retirement, living a quiet life at his Minna Hilltop residence in Niger State, General Babangida continues to offer valuable counsel and guidance to the nation. His advice and wise counsel remain an inspiration to younger generations,” Tinubu said.

The message concluded with well wishes. “I wish you continued grace, good health, and renewed strength. May Almighty Allah keep you with us for many more years to come,” Tinubu said.