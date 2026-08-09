KANO, Nigeria – Nigeria‘s President Bola Tinubu called on religious and spiritual leaders to consistently raise their voices against terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, and the misuse of religion to justify violence on Sunday, August 9, 2026.

Okay News reports that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, delivered the address on behalf of the president at the Grand Maulud of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Tijani, RTA.

Addressing the World Khalifa of the Tijjaniyya Order, scholars, and spiritual leaders from Algeria, Morocco, Senegal, and Egypt, Tinubu stated that religious leaders have an important responsibility in confronting extremism and the manipulation of faith.

“Your voices must be raised consistently against the murder of innocent people, against terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and the misuse of religion to justify cruelty. Your institutions and networks must become stronger in the advocacy for peace education, religious literacy, scholarship and the formation of upright young men and women,” Tinubu said.

“You must also remind political leaders of justice, responsibility and compassion, while reminding citizens that legitimate grievances must never become permission for lawlessness or violence. Above all, our spiritual fathers must continue to teach that no genuine service to Allah is advanced by destroying the innocent human life that Allah has made sacred,” he said.

Citing a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees report, the president noted that 117.8 million people were forcibly displaced worldwide at the end of 2025.

He stated that the Federal Government recognises the critical roles of religious and traditional leaders in deepening tolerance, countering misinformation, and promoting peaceful coexistence.

The address included a tribute to the late Islamic scholar Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, whose foundation participated in organising the gathering, noting that the cleric died in November 2025.