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ABUJA, Nigeria – Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, departed Abuja for Luanda, Angola, to represent Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

Okay News reports that Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, disclosed the trip in an official statement. Nkwocha stated that the high-level summit will focus on strategies for conflict resolution and the advancement of lasting peace and stability across the African continent.

Shettima will join African leaders and key stakeholders in Luanda to discuss solutions to regional security challenges. “Senator Shettima will join African leaders and other key stakeholders converging on the Angolan capital to discuss practical solutions to regional security challenges and strengthen collective efforts towards conflict prevention and resolution,” Nkwocha said.

The Vice President is accompanied by senior defence and security officials and will deliver Tinubu’s address at the gathering. “Senator Shettima will deliver President Tinubu’s address at the summit, outlining Nigeria’s position on the issues under consideration and reaffirming the country’s commitment to peace and stability across the continent,” Nkwocha said.

Shettima is expected to return to Nigeria at the conclusion of his engagements in Angola.