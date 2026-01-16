Nigeria’s Vice President Shettima Heads to Guinea-Conakry

Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, departed Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Friday to represent President Bola Tinubu at the inauguration of President Mamadi Doumbouya in Guinea-Conakry, West Africa.

Shettima’s itinerary also includes attending the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, immediately following the presidential inauguration in Conakry.

According to a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Communications, Shettima’s attendance at President Doumbouya’s inauguration, scheduled for Saturday, January 17, 2026, at the GLC Stadium, Nongo, is part of Nigeria’s strategic effort to strengthen regional leadership and economic collaboration under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Beyond diplomatic solidarity, the visit aims to deepen bilateral trade, which recently saw Nigerian exports to Guinea—particularly manufactured goods and agricultural products—rise to $3.29 million,” the statement read. Okay News reports.

President Mamadi Doumbouya, a former colonel in Guinea’s special forces, led a military coup in September 2021 that removed President Alpha Condé, who had controversially sought a third term after amending the country’s constitution. Doumbouya’s takeover resulted in Guinea’s suspension from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union, with sanctions imposed until the country returned to civilian governance.

Following years of negotiations and pressure from the international community, Guinea held elections, which Doumbouya won, officially ending the military transition. His inauguration on January 18 marks the nation’s return to constitutional governance.

From Guinea, Vice President Shettima will proceed to Switzerland to participate in the 56th World Economic Forum, scheduled for January 19–23, 2026. The forum, themed “A Spirit of Dialogue,” will convene global leaders from government, business, civil society, and scientific communities to foster collaborative solutions to international challenges.

Discussions at the forum are expected to focus on emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, next-generation biotechnology, and advanced energy systems. The main goal is to explore responsible deployment of these innovations to boost economic growth, expand access in emerging markets, and promote sustainable development.

During the forum, Shettima is set to engage global investors on Nigeria’s economic reform agenda and opportunities for regional investment, highlighting Africa’s role in shaping an inclusive global future. The Vice President is expected to return to Nigeria after completing his engagements in Davos.