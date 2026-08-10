ABUJA, Nigeria – Vice President Kashim Shettima is using his two-week leave from official duties for study, reflection and preparation as he takes time away from the daily demands of government.

Okay News reports that Shettima began the leave on August 6, 2026, following approval from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is his first official break since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

The period is intended to give the Vice President an opportunity to review ongoing government programmes and deepen his understanding of emerging national and global policy issues as the administration advances its Renewed Hope Agenda.

Shettima’s leave also highlights the importance of continued learning in public leadership. Stepping away from routine responsibilities can provide space for leaders to examine policies and ideas more carefully before returning to their duties.

Since taking office, Shettima has played a central role in coordinating government programmes covering economic development, food security, humanitarian affairs, digital transformation and job creation.

He also chairs the National Economic Council, which brings together the governors of Nigeria’s 36 states, the Central Bank of Nigeria governor and other senior officials to consider economic and social policy issues.

The Vice President has additionally represented President Tinubu at regional and international engagements focused on economic integration, peace and security, climate action, investment and sustainable development.

Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President, said Shettima remained committed to supporting the administration and would return to office after the two-week period.

The leave provides the Vice President with an opportunity to step back from the pace of government, strengthen his knowledge and return to public duties with what the presidency described as renewed energy and dedication to national service.