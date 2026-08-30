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ABUJA, Nigeria — The Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, warned political actors on Sunday, August 30, 2026, against conducts and utterances that could destabilise the nation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on the Newsmen Personality Interview Series in Abuja, Okay News reports that Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman urged politicians to adopt issue-based campaigns and foster an inclusive political culture to protect the democratic process.

Sulaiman cautioned political actors against divisive rhetoric, vulgar statements, and actions capable of heightening national tensions.

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies is finalising plans to convoke a political communication summit to address campaign language and utterances as electioneering activities gather momentum.

“As electioneering activities gather momentum for the 2027 general elections, NILDS is finalising plans to convoke a political communication summit to address the issues of political communications, including utterances and campaigns. Our appeal is that our campaign utterances should be issue-based. We should avoid vulgar statements. We should avoid statements that could set the country on fire. Our appeal to our politicians is that we should not be under any illusion that everything is okay. We should protect this democracy through our conduct, through our political culture,” Sulaiman said.

Sulaiman urged political parties to avoid taking citizens for granted and to ensure the inclusion of marginalised groups, specifically women, youth, and vulnerable populations.

“We should play politics of inclusivity. The youth must be involved; our women must be involved; people that are vulnerable must be involved. Our politicians should guide their conduct, especially their actions and their utterances. Anything that would threaten the monolithic entity of this country must be avoided. We should not push some actors to the wall for them to react. We should guide democracy jealously, and that’s my advice to politicians,” Sulaiman said.

Acknowledging ongoing governance challenges, Sulaiman stated that democracy remains superior to military governance and advocated for dialogue, concession, and understanding to sustain democratic faith.

“The country is evolving; our democracy is evolving and it’s better for all of us to keep on disagreeing than for us to take recourse to the military. However bad democracy is, it’s still better than the best of the military,” Sulaiman said.

He added: “That is why they say Nigerians have what you call the manifest destiny, not only to lead ourselves as Nigeria, but to lead the entire continent. At the proper time, we shall get it right. Let’s face it through dialogue; let’s face it through concession; let’s face it through understanding; not to say we have to go back to the military. I still have hope in this country, and my appeal to all of us is that we should try to keep that hope alive. We can still get it right and we shall get it right some day. My optimism is in God, and God will never abandon us, nor will He abandon our leaders. Let’s keep hope alive.”