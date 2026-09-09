NiMet Predicts Three-Day Thundery Weather Across Nigeria

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ABUJA, Nigeria — The Nigerian Meteorological Agency forecast cloudy and thundery weather conditions across Nigeria from Wednesday, September 9, 2026, to Friday, September 11, 2026.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency released its weather outlook in Abuja on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, detailing expected atmospheric changes across the northern, central, and southern regions.

Okay News reports that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency forecast patches of clouds over the northern region on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, with prospects of morning thunderstorms accompanied by light rains over parts of Taraba State and Kebbi State. The agency predicted isolated thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains over parts of Taraba State, Borno State, Yobe State, Bauchi State, Sokoto State, Katsina State, Zamfara State, Jigawa State, Kano State, and Kaduna State later in the day.

For the North-Central region on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, thunderstorms accompanied by light rains are expected over parts of Nasarawa State, Niger State, Benue State, and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours, followed by thunderstorms with moderate rains over most parts of the region during the afternoon or evening hours. The agency forecast a cloudy atmosphere over the southern region, with prospects of morning rains over parts of Lagos State, Ondo State, Ogun State, Oyo State, Rivers State, Bayelsa State, Delta State, Edo State, Cross River State, Abia State, Imo State, Ebonyi State, and Akwa Ibom State, followed by moderate rains over most parts of the region later in the day.

For Thursday, September 10, 2026, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency forecast patches of clouds over the northern region with morning thunderstorms and light rains over parts of Jigawa State, Kano State, Borno State, Yobe State, Bauchi State, Gombe State, and Kaduna State, followed by moderate rains in the afternoon or evening over Jigawa State, Kano State, Kaduna State, Yobe State, Bauchi State, Gombe State, Adamawa State, and Taraba State. The agency predicted sunny skies with patches of clouds for the North-Central region, alongside morning thunderstorms and light rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa State, Plateau State, Niger State, and Benue State, with thunderstorms and moderate rains expected across the entire region later in the day.

Morning light rains are expected in the southern region on Thursday, September 10, 2026, over parts of Ondo State, Ogun State, Abia State, Imo State, Enugu State, Ebonyi State, Lagos State, Akwa Ibom State, and Cross River State, with continuous rains anticipated over most parts of the region later in the day. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency forecast a high possibility of flooding over parts of Imo State, Abia State, Ebonyi State, Akwa Ibom State, and Cross River State during the forecast period.

For Friday, September 11, 2026, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency anticipated partly cloudy skies over the northern region with chances of morning thunderstorms and moderate rains over Taraba State and Adamawa State, followed by afternoon or evening thunderstorms with moderate rains over Borno State, Yobe State, Bauchi State, Gombe State, Kano State, Jigawa State, Sokoto State, Kebbi State, Zamfara State, Adamawa State, and Taraba State. In the central region, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected alongside morning thunderstorms and light rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue State, Kogi State, Nasarawa State, and Niger State, with moderate rains in most parts later in the day. The southern region is expected to experience a cloudy atmosphere with morning moderate rains over Ondo State, Ebonyi State, Lagos State, Ogun State, Rivers State, Akwa Ibom State, and Cross River State, followed by moderate rains over most parts later in the day.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency stated that strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely, urging the public to take adequate precautions and ensure loose objects are secured to avoid collision. The agency stated, “The states with the possibility of flash floods should activate the emergency response system immediately.” The Nigerian Meteorological Agency also advised that driving under heavy rain should be avoided, electrical appliances should be disconnected from electrical sockets, and residents should stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees. Additionally, airline operators were advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency for effective planning of their operations.