August 12, 2026

NiMet Warns of Flash Floods in 13 States

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Published
NiMet Warns of Flash Floods in 13 States
Nigerian Meteorological Agency Logo.

ABUJA, Nigeria: The Nigerian Meteorological Agency warned residents of 13 states to prepare for possible flash floods between August 11 and August 20, 2026.

Okay News reports that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency issued the advisory on the social media platform X at 4:26 p.m. WAT on Tuesday, citing forecast rainfall intensity, prevailing soil moisture conditions, drainage capacity, terrain, and dam characteristics as the basis for the alert.

The agency provided a specific list of affected locations within the country. “States with High Flash Flood Risk: Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Niger, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Taraba, Cross River, Akwa Ibom,” the agency said.

The advisory indicated that the affected communities could experience localized flash flooding, traffic congestion, road closures, and temporary interruptions to electricity and telecommunications services. The agency stated that heavy rainfall could reduce visibility for motorists and aviation operations, while waterlogging could damage farmlands, crops, and livestock.

Residents were instructed to monitor weather updates, avoid driving through fast-flowing water, and prepare to move to safer locations. The weather authority directed emergency management agencies to strengthen surveillance and pre-position response teams.

Farmers were advised to improve farm drainage systems and move livestock, machinery, and harvested produce away from flood-prone areas. “Preparedness should be maintained even in areas with lower flood probability, as flash flooding can develop rapidly during intense rainfall,” the agency said.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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