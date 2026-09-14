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NIS Enrols 2,296 Nigerians in UK Passport Exercise

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
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NIS Enrols 2,296 Nigerians in UK Passport Exercise
Applicants undergoing processing at the Nigeria Immigration Service passport intervention centre in the United Kingdom.

LONDON, United Kingdom — The Nigeria Immigration Service enrolled 2,296 Nigerian citizens during the first week of its special passport intervention exercise across its centres in London and Manchester.

Okay News reports that Service Public Relations Officer, Akinsola Akinlabi, announced the enrolment numbers in an official statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

The operational review showed that 587 applicants were processed at the London centre, while 1,709 applicants completed enrolment at the Manchester centre between September 7, 2026, and September 12, 2026.

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, conducted a working visit to both intervention centres to assess operations and meet with members of the Nigerian community.

The Nigeria Immigration Service confirmed that passport production and dispatch for enroled applicants have commenced, while reminding applicants that the contactless application system remains available for remote renewals.

The Nigeria High Commission in London clarified that the standard administrative charge for the exercise remains £20 ($26.20), following an announcement that applicants who paid an unapproved £70 ($91.70) fee will receive a £50 ($65.50) refund.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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