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Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) plans to use artificial intelligence to organise ideas from the National Youth Conference into themes for a committee developing government policy proposals.

The agency’s Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa, outlined the planned support at the conference’s opening in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on October 2, 2026, according to NITDA’s account of his goodwill message.

Okay News reports that NITDA also plans to support remote participation, allowing young people who cannot attend in person to contribute their views. Inuwa said the technology would capture contributions and keep a record for the committee’s policy work.

“I want to assure you that all your discussions will be captured, and the technology will keep it, and we will present it to the committee, and government will use that to turn your aspirations into ideas, ideas into proposals, proposals into policies for government to build the policies you want”.

He said NITDA would support the process “end to end” and that the technology-led engagement would be conducted openly and transparently.

Inuwa said the volume of posts on social media made it difficult for government to distinguish policy ideas and young people’s aspirations from misinformation. He described the conference as a way to give government a more structured account of their views on employment, technology and the economy.

The conference is intended to involve young Nigerians from the country’s 360 federal constituencies, its six geopolitical zones and the diaspora.

Its six discussion areas cover governance and political participation; entrepreneurship and job creation; climate action and energy transition; education and future-ready skills; technology and digital innovation; and security and social cohesion.

The conference opened ahead of a wider programme of consultations. NITDA said it would provide technical support for dedicated virtual sessions across the six zones from October 5–17, 2026. This is the zonal schedule in the agency’s account; the youth ministry’s earlier announcement gave October 5 to 21 for the wider virtual consultation programme.