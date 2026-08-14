TORONTO, Canada — The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has signed strategic Memoranda of Understanding with Canadian technology companies Goose FL and Fireflies AI to support financial inclusion, local artificial intelligence infrastructure and Nigeria’s wider digital economy.

The agreements were signed during the Nigeria–Canada Investment Forum and the Nigeria Investment Economic Conference in Toronto, Canada, in the presence of NITDA Director-General Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi.

Okay News reports that the partnerships are focused on three areas: expanding access to digital financial services, developing indigenous AI infrastructure and strengthening Nigeria’s digital economy through technology transfer, innovation and capacity development.

Under the financial inclusion component, the parties are expected to develop technology solutions aimed at broadening access to digital financial services and creating economic opportunities for underserved communities.

The agreements also cover the development of local AI infrastructure and services, with the goal of strengthening Nigeria’s capacity to build, manage and benefit from artificial intelligence technologies within the country.

NITDA said the partnerships are also expected to support longer-term economic growth through international collaboration, technology transfer and digital skills development.

The agency linked the agreements to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic agenda, which targets a $1 trillion economy by 2030, with technology, innovation and human capital development identified as key drivers.

The MoUs form part of NITDA’s wider effort to deepen international partnerships that can support local technology development and increase Nigeria’s participation in the global digital economy.

The agency said the collaboration with Goose FL and Fireflies AI is intended to ensure that emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, deliver practical value to Nigerian businesses and citizens.