Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has ordered an indefinite strike in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which includes Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, from Wednesday, October 7, 2026, over unresolved disputes about teachers’ promotions and the redeployment of senior education officials.

The council’s chairman, Knabayi S. Adalo, announced the decision in a communiqué following an emergency meeting of its State Executive Council. The union said the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) had failed to resolve the issues raised in its ultimatum.

Okay News reports that the directive covers FCTA workers and calls on affiliated unions in the public and private sectors to withdraw their services. The council instructed schools, hospitals, offices and other government establishments to remain closed until its demands are met.

Those instructions set out the union’s intended action. The extent of compliance and any actual disruption to services had not been independently verified at the time of publication.

The promotion dispute centres on a requirement that vacancies must exist before teachers can advance. The NLC wants that condition removed, arguing that teachers recruited by the territory’s education boards should not be treated as civil servants available for deployment across departments.

The council also wants teachers who were eligible for promotion in 2025 to be allowed to take their examinations before, or alongside, the 2026 candidates. It said the vacancy requirement had left teachers facing career stagnation.

Another demand is the withdrawal of redeployment and demotion letters issued to directors in agencies under the Education Secretariat who benefited from the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers Act, 2022.

The administration had previously responded in a letter dated September 29. Its head of civil service, Nancy Nathan, said FCT Minister Nyesom Wike had directed that action on the disputed issues be paused and that the FCT Civil Service Commission reschedule the 2025 promotion examination for affected education officers.

The council nevertheless said that response did not adequately address its objections to the vacancy condition or the redeployment of senior directors.

Affiliated unions were directed to mobilise their members, while the council said enforcement committees would monitor compliance across sectors. It urged workers to remain law-abiding and said the strike would continue until its demands were met.