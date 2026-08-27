NLC General Secretary Emmanuel Ugboaja Dies at 60

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ENUGU, Nigeria – The General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Emmanuel Ugboaja, died at the age of 60 on August 27, 2026, following a protracted illness.

Okay News reports that President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, announced the death during a meeting of the National Executive Council in Enugu, Enugu State, after reading a letter from the family of Ugboaja.

Ugboaja served as the fifth General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress since its establishment in 1978. The National Executive Council ratified his appointment in Kano on August 21, 2019, succeeding Peter Ozo-Eson, after he previously served as Principal Assistant General Secretary and Head of Industrial Relations and Organising.

During his tenure, Ugboaja participated in negotiations over the implementation of the N30,000 (approximately $83) national minimum wage in 2019. In April 2026, he signed a directive calling on workers in states that had not implemented the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act to hold street rallies on May Day.

Born on May 15, 1966, Ugboaja obtained a law degree from the University of Calabar in 1987 and spent four years in private legal practice before entering the trade union movement in 1993. He served as General Secretary of the National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees from 2000 to 2005, becoming the first Nigerian lawyer to work full-time for a trade union.

Between 2006 and 2009, he served as Coordinator of Advocacy and Mobilisation at the Alliance for Credible Elections before joining the Nigeria Labour Congress Secretariat in 2009. He was also a delegate to national reform conferences under former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, in 2005, and former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, in 2014.